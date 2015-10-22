This is the class management student workbook for the daily evaluations of the Early Childhood Education 1A semester course. Everything you need for a successful, educational, organized, and enjoyable semester begins here.
This complete course workbook section contains a course disclosure, class coupons or vouchers, the daily student reflection topics, and other class management pages.
-Look for both the accompanying daily unit lesson plans and daily unit power points which support the total workbook units. -You can ALSO buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to begin and end the semester course.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Customer Service Skills 30 Slide Powerpoint presentation and Worksheets / Activities
- (0)
- $6.34
Study Skills/Employability
- 7 Resources
- $9.86
Abuse - Information Booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Customer Service Skills 30 Slide Powerpoint presentation and Worksheets / Activities
- (0)
- $6.34
Study Skills/Employability
- 7 Resources
- $9.86
Level 1 Work Experience Project: Early Years Care
- (0)
- $2.82