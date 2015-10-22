This Early Childhood Education course unit 1 workbook bundle contains the daily bell quizzes, notes, and assignments to complete the entire unit on understanding and teaching curriculum areas. It also includes the bell quiz keys and the rubric scoring sheet. Everything you need for a successful, educational, organized, and enjoyable unit begins here.



*Topics include:

Ages and stages of child development, characteristics of a quality caregiver, observing children and observation practices, understanding children's misbehavior, positive guidance techniques, Developmentally Appropriate Practices (DAP), Child Care Training Center state licensing and policy manual, Writing curriculum, importance of schedules, roles of teachers, and a student workbook to support all of this.



-There is a bell quiz key but NOT an actual workbook key. The answers for the workbook are found within the daily power point slides pertaining to this unit.



-Also purchase both the accompanying daily unit lesson plans and daily unit power points which support the workbook. Also look for the free unit workbook rubric.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



