With it being the first day of class and with my students spending over 50% of this semester course working in the On-site Early Childhood Training Center, we will spend a good portion of today looking over State Licensing Laws so that the students can give the children their best.
I know it sounds dry, but I do not believe in dry boring days. Every detail you need to have an organized and engaging lesson from the beginning bell to the ending bell is included.
-The basic necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
-Look for the separate detailed power point with supplemental activities that support this lesson plan.
-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
