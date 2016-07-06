Free
WELCOME to ECE 1B Everyone is a developer of children whether you plan on having kids or not. Children are our future and if we lose our children we lose our future. This semester course will focus on making a difference in the life of a child by developing children into the best that they can be and developing you into the best caregiver you can be. This course calendar is a detailed explanation of what to do each day to teach and train your students how to develop children. See the additional detailed daily lesson plans and daily power points to create the educational experience from bell to bell that you have been looking for.
