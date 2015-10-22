The ECE B Level 3 class focuses on hands on involvement (experience) supported by a basic and quick review of Showing and Teaching (ECE education). Taking the knowledge of developing children, learned in Child Development and ECE A, and using it to expand on the hands on role of managing a center and supporting, planning for, educating, and caring for children.
This bundle has all of the unit 2 material to support the student's note taking workbook and the ECE/CDA professional portfolio workbook.
Topics include: learning and teaching, play, language and literacy, math, art, science, music, and food experiences.
**Due to the nature of this course, the daily lesson plans are found within the daily power points.
Be sure to also purchase the ECE B class management bundle to get the complete class notes, other course material, and the ECE/CDA professional portfolio for the assignments.
-You can buy this item in an entire ECE B bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
