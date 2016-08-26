Early Middle Ages: The Life of Charlemagne- was he a good ruler? Give him a grade - lesson plan

The Life of Charlemagne- was he a good ruler? Give him a grade - lesson plan

AIMS/SWBATK:
1. Describe How Charlemagne’s reign affected Europe
2. Justify whether or not Charlemagne was a good ruler
3. Classify information : Age of Faith, Dark, Golden, Feudalism

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

