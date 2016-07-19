Happy Earth Day! These are coloring worksheets that are great for early finishers and sub plans. They are geared toward Kindergarten - 2nd graders.
Here are 2 Color-By Note Handouts that are differentiated 3 ways!
The treble clef note page includes BAG, perfect for recorder students.
Reduce, Reuse Recycle
1. Quarter Note, Quarter Rest, Beamed Eighth Note Symbols
2. The above notes, written out
3. Pitches B, A, G
Happy Earth Day!
Happy Earth Day!
2. The above notes, written out
3. Pitches B, A, G
Recycling Vocal Explorations
1. Trace and Sing with Crayon
2. Create your Own
