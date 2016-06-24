PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Easter Color by Number is a packet of twelve different worksheets where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful Easter pictures, like eggs, bunnies, and more. Each worksheet is aligned with the Common Core standards for second grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these worksheets into your curriculum.



Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.



You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.



The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:

2.NBT - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten

2.NBT.5

2.NBT.8



Your students will color by addition and subtraction to reveal a unique picture.



Skills covered:

addition within 100

subtraction within 100



Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.



Easter Bundle for 2nd grade - comes with a 25% discount!



Total Pages 28

Answer Key Included

Teaching Duration Other

