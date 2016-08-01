This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file folder activities. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.



These super cute activities are perfect for Easter and spring time! All activities are egg themed!



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! You could also use these as cut and paste activities to target fine motor skills!



File folder activities included are:

- sort big and little

- match by size

- basic matching (2)

- order from big to small

- 3 levels of patterning

- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)

- counting

- order alphabet

- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.C.6

Identify whether the number of objects in one group is greater than, less than, or equal to the number of objects in another group, e.g., by using matching and counting strategies.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.2

Correctly name shapes regardless of their orientations or overall size.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.NBT.A.1

Compose and decompose numbers from 11 to 19 into ten ones and some further ones, e.g., by using objects or drawings, and record each composition or decomposition by a drawing or equation (such as 18 = 10 + 8); understand that these numbers are composed of ten ones and one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, or nine ones.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.1

Count to 100 by ones and by tens.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.2

Count forward beginning from a given number within the known sequence (instead of having to begin at 1).

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D

Recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.





Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.