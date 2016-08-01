Fun Easter presentation for Level 2-4. It's Easter time and the Easter Bunny has a problem! He didn't keep fit and now can't hide the eggs or candy.
Students will enjoy the graphics in the presentation and have fun writing about all the unhealthy things the Easter Bunny ate, as well as give give fitness advice.
Grammatical structures that appear include the verb "sich fit halten", accusative case with food, the subordinating conjunction "dass" and of course supporting grammar.
The students enjoy presenting their fitness plans and saving Easter!
Directions and power point included. I paid for all the graphics used.
Takes about 1-2 class periods depending on how you would like to handle proofreading and presenting.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 50%
Other resources by this author
(German Language) Nibelungenlied - Shorted Story and Resources
- (0)
- $5.00
(German Culture) BUNDLE- German Air Pollution Articles and Guides (5 Articles)
- (0)
- $3.00
(German Language) Simple Separable Verbs Practice #1 - Game / Presentation
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
- (13)
- $5.63
OSTERN Children reading /writing, German easter worksheets, colours, vocab,easter activities Germany
- (0)
- $4.23
Oral booklet for students in YR13 including exam details, questions to all topics and grammar review
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
European Day of Languages Resource to help children introduce themselves in French, German & Spanish
- (1)
- FREE
German - Numbers (100s) cheat sheet
- (1)
- FREE
Quiz-Quiz-Trade template
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PRIMARY GERMAN TIME QUARTER TO & PAST
- (1)
- $3.52
PRIMARY GERMAN TIME O'CLOCK & HALF PAST
- (1)
- $3.52
Das bin ich - German/Deutsch - Introducing for children, simple writing activity, FREE! Vorstellen
- (0)
- FREE