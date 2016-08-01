Fun Easter presentation for Level 2-4. It's Easter time and the Easter Bunny has a problem! He didn't keep fit and now can't hide the eggs or candy.

Students will enjoy the graphics in the presentation and have fun writing about all the unhealthy things the Easter Bunny ate, as well as give give fitness advice.

Grammatical structures that appear include the verb "sich fit halten", accusative case with food, the subordinating conjunction "dass" and of course supporting grammar.

The students enjoy presenting their fitness plans and saving Easter!

Directions and power point included. I paid for all the graphics used.

Takes about 1-2 class periods depending on how you would like to handle proofreading and presenting.

  • Osterhase-h-ltet-sich-nicht-fit-(1).pptx
  • derosterhasehltetsichnichtfitzip.zip
  • Educator.pdf

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

pptx, 6 MB

Osterhase-h-ltet-sich-nicht-fit-(1)

zip, 8 MB

derosterhasehltetsichnichtfitzip

pdf, 59 KB

Educator

