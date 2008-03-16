Free
3.817 customer reviews
Downloaded 40470 times
Viewed 79407 times
Suitable for key stage one. An easter themed worksheet testing doubling, adding and subtraction. children have to work out the sums in the shapes and colour in the ones that are more than 10 to reveal the easter bunny.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 16, 2008
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
