Where is the Easter bunny ?



Celebrate Easter while practicing prepositions of place in English. Find the Easter bunny with a fun memory match game.



Print the cards out, then print the pattern on the back.

Cut, laminate and you're ready to play !



Lay all cards face down and find the matching pairs.





INCLUDED



► 8 Prepositions Flashcards



► 16 Game Cards, 8 Matching Pairs



in

out

on

under

next to

between

in front of

behind



► Back Patterns







♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎







Où se cache le lapin de Pâques ?



Un jeu de mémoire sur le thème de Pâques pour pratiquer les prépositions de lieu en Anglais.



Imprime les cartes de jeu, puis imprime le patron au dos.



Reconstituer les paires de cartes en les retournant deux par deux.





INCLUS





► 8 Flashcards des prépositions



► 16 cartes, 8 paires



dans

dehors

sur

sous

à côté de

entre

devant

derrière



► Patron









