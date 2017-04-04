Where is the Easter bunny ?

Celebrate Easter while practicing prepositions of place in English. Find the Easter bunny with a fun memory match game.

Print the cards out, then print the pattern on the back.
Cut, laminate and you're ready to play !

Lay all cards face down and find the matching pairs.


INCLUDED

► 8 Prepositions Flashcards

► 16 Game Cards, 8 Matching Pairs

in
out
on
under
next to
between
in front of
behind

► Back Patterns



♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎



Où se cache le lapin de Pâques ?

Un jeu de mémoire sur le thème de Pâques pour pratiquer les prépositions de lieu en Anglais.

Imprime les cartes de jeu, puis imprime le patron au dos.

Reconstituer les paires de cartes en les retournant deux par deux.


INCLUS


► 8 Flashcards des prépositions

► 16 cartes, 8 paires

dans
dehors
sur
sous
à côté de
entre
devant
derrière

► Patron




