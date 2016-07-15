In essence literature circles are small groups of students who discuss a piece of literature in depth. These simple and affordable literary circle templates will allow a teacher to easily run groups of students to individually work through a novel, with little direction needed. That's the beauty of literary circles. As the teacher, simply sit down next to groups of students as they discuss the piece of literature they are currently reading. This process offers a nice twist on the traditional method of teaching novels (i.e. read and answer comprehension questions.)
Included in the Packet:
Page 3: Terms of Use
Pages 4 – 5: Core Standards Met
Page 6: Explanation of Literary Circles
Page 7: Discussion Director Poster
Page 8: Discussion Director Template
Page 9: Discussion Director Student Example
Page 10: Passage Master Poster
Page 11: Passage Master Template
Page 12: Passage Master Student Example
Page 13: Illustrator Poster
Page 14: Illustrator Template
Page 15: Illustrator Student Example
Page 16: Connector Poster
Page 17: Connector Template
Page 18: Connector Student Example
Page 19: Vocabulary Master Poster
Page 20: Vocabulary Master Template
Page 21: Vocabulary Master Student Example
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
