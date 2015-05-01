The present tense is formally introduced in this unit to present sports and hobbies in French.



This is the fifth half-term (Unit 11) of the easyMFL course for Year Four. It contains full lesson plans, PowerPoint presentations for each lesson as well as worksheets and an end of unit assessment that is mapped against the new national curriculum for MFL. easyMFL is the most up-to-date and comprehensive primary French course that is available. The remaining units and courses for Y3, Y5 and Y6 are available on the TES website to purchase either unit by unit or as a full course.



N.B. Purchases prior to 7th February 2017 include full school licence. With the introduction of the TES school licence, the price of an individual licence has been introduced. If you plan on using our resources in your own classroom only, the heavily discounted personal licence is suitable for you. If you want to use the resources with other teachers in your school, you will need to purchase the school licence. Please email us ( sales@easymfl.com ) if you have any queries.