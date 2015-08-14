This product includes 16 task cards practicing and assessing student knowledge of middle school ecology concepts & terms. Concepts included are abiotic/biotic factors, omnivore/carnivore/herbivore, producer/consumer/scavenger/decomposer, & more!



Task cards are a great resource to incorporate into your curriculum! They can be used as whole group instruction, warm up/exit ticket questions on the doc cam, small group activity, a science center, a gallery walk, etc. Students love that they are interactive & that they are not just answering questions on a quiz or worksheet. Just print, laminate, cut, and use year after year!



Student record sheet & teacher answer key included!!