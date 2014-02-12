Free
In this video from University College London Professor Jayati Ghosh (Jawaharlal Nehru University) delivers the 2011 UCL Lancet Lecture: 'Economic growth and women&'s health outcomesé';. One of the most surprising features of the recent rapid income growth in emerging economies is how it has not been associated with significant improvements in women's health outcomes. Professor Ghosh uses indicators (such as the infant mortality rate, the maternal mortality rate and the child sex ratio) to explore the specific experience of India over the past two decades.
