This is an economics reinforcement activity on costs, benefits and opportunity cost. Students will evaluate the costs and benefits in given scenarios in order to make the best decision. Students will also be able to recognize the opportunity cost (the opportunity that was given up) in the decision being made. Opportunity cost is a great way to help students understand decision making. Each of us are making decisions and choices all the time. Every time we say yes to something, we are saying no to something else. This is the concept of opportunity cost.
Example: - It’s Monday night and you have 3 options.
1. Study for your big social studies test tomorrow (you are almost failing this class).
2. Play the new video game with all your friends.
3. Watch the primetime sporting event featuring your favorite team.
Students will list the costs and benefits of each scenario, the decision made and the opportunity cost or value given up because of the decision. Students will also create their own scenarios listing out all costs, benefits and opportunity costs.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
50 United States and Capitals MEGA Pack of Resources
- (0)
- $3.00
School Gear: Learning the 3 Economic Questions & Factors of Production
- (0)
- $2.00
ECONOMICS: Create a Currency and Money Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Labour Markets, 5 case studies and 5 sets of exam questions: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
Supply of Nurses in the Labour Market Lesson: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
Supply of Labour Case Study and Exam Questions: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Price Discrimination (imperfect markets/monopolies)
- (1)
- $7.04
Lesson Plan IGCSE Economics (Fiscal, monetary & supply-side policies ) Year 10 Week Term 6 7 a, 2
- (0)
- $2.82
Economics - Cost: Revenue and Profit
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Supply of Nurses in the Labour Market Lesson: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
Supply of Labour Case Study and Exam Questions: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
Labour Markets, 5 case studies and 5 sets of exam questions: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23