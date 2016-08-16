This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about the basics of the economy! < strong> This functional social studies theme will help your students about life skills in an academic way. This unit can be differentiated for all types of learners!



Here is what's included:

- 12 Flashcards with definitions

- Why is Money Important: 11 page adapted book with related vocabulary terms; matching pieces included

- 10 matching worksheets - variety of types

- 4 information sheets (both with visuals and without)

- 7 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering

- 5 creative writing worksheets

- 3 cut/paste or laminate sorting activities (sorting goods vs. services; wants vs. needs, and types of payment forms)

- 11 coloring/following direction worksheets

- I have, who has? Game

- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards



Vocabulary: money, pay, costs, change, wants, needs, savings, check, credit card, bank, goods, services



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!