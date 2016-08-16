This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about the basics of the economy! < strong> This functional social studies theme will help your students about life skills in an academic way. This unit can be differentiated for all types of learners!

Here is what's included:
- 12 Flashcards with definitions
- Why is Money Important: 11 page adapted book with related vocabulary terms; matching pieces included
- 10 matching worksheets - variety of types
- 4 information sheets (both with visuals and without)
- 7 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering
- 5 creative writing worksheets
- 3 cut/paste or laminate sorting activities (sorting goods vs. services; wants vs. needs, and types of payment forms)
- 11 coloring/following direction worksheets
- I have, who has? Game
- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards

Vocabulary: money, pay, costs, change, wants, needs, savings, check, credit card, bank, goods, services

Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!

