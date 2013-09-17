Adaptive course containing about 850 questions and short texts covering some (but not all) parts of the Edexcel A-level maths curriculum. Students learn by answering questions and seeing remedial material. Questions are repeated if a student gets them wrong and selected so that they adjust to the ability of the student. Willing to try this out in your class? Send me a message with your email and I will set you up. With a teacher account you can create groups and assignments and get detailed feedback on the results. Do let me know if you have any comments, problems or questions.