Taking vocab from the C role-plays from 2004 - 2007, the aural dominoes allow students to practise this vocab and the sheet helps to summarise what they have practised. I used the aural dominoes with Yr11 during a revision session, and then they had to complete the grid. The feedback that I received from them was positive. Found a few mistakes on the aural dominoes when I used them, so this is the corrected version.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 2, 2009
Updated: Mar 21, 2013
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
Sunrise
Spanish Holidays - Mis Vacaciones
A selection of Resources on Holidays. Based on Listos 3, but some could be used without the book. Suitable for Speaking and Writing activities.
- (9)
- FREE
Sunrise
Possessive Adjectives
A simple PowerPoint on possessive adjectives with a grid where students can write in the possessives.
- (3)
- FREE
Sunrise
Reading on School
A general reading on school which I wrote for Grade 6-8, but could be used with Grades 9-10 for revision.
- (31)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
RL6
Spanish 20 x KS3 Spanish topic packs / Resources bundle
20 KS3 Spanish Spanish resource packs covering a range of topics from holidays, to house & home, school & transport. Each pack targets a pa...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
Ours256
Viva GCSE 5.3 - De compras
Powerpoint to go with lesson 3 of Unit 5 for the new Viva GCSE Higher book. All images have been taken out for copyrights purposes :)
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Ours256
Viva Higher GCSE Spanish - Unit 5
All lessons to go with the Unit 5 of the book. These powerpoints are companions, not replacements.
- 5 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
ajsanzcaro
Spanish Tutorial - In the clothes shop
Powerpoint presentation to introduce Comparative, revise Clothes Vocabulary and Adjectives, and practise all with translation and Speaking activities.
- (16)
- FREE
CombertonVillageCollege
Pocketmoney & DOP- la paga
A powerpoint presentation to use with KS4 pupils when revising pocketmoney using direct object pronouns.
- (5)
- FREE
CombertonVillageCollege
2.9 Comprando recuerdos - Shops
'A powerpoint presentation for use with KS4 pupils&' to introduce Shops in Spanish.
- (7)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
RL6
Spanish 20 x KS3 Spanish topic packs / Resources bundle
20 KS3 Spanish Spanish resource packs covering a range of topics from holidays, to house & home, school & transport. Each pack targets a pa...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
Ours256
Viva GCSE 5.3 - De compras
Powerpoint to go with lesson 3 of Unit 5 for the new Viva GCSE Higher book. All images have been taken out for copyrights purposes :)
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
RL6
Spanish - holidays bundle - las vacaciones (KS3/GCSE)
This is a bundle of resources to use with the top end of KS3 or to support a GCSE group. There is a mixture of activities which pupils can use to s...
- 6 Resources
- $5.99