Taking vocab from the C role-plays from 2004 - 2007, the aural dominoes allow students to practise this vocab and the sheet helps to summarise what they have practised. I used the aural dominoes with Yr11 during a revision session, and then they had to complete the grid. The feedback that I received from them was positive. Found a few mistakes on the aural dominoes when I used them, so this is the corrected version.

