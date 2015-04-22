Jeopardy game focused on revising all areas of the Edexcel C3 course. Includes past exam questions for consolidation. I like to run this in small groups, asking students for team names and buzzer sounds to lighten the mood! Having the Jeopardy music on in the background is a must!
All solutions included.
Some questions have been taken from the Pearson Textbook.
