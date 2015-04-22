Jeopardy game focused on revising all areas of the Edexcel C3 course. Includes past exam questions for consolidation. I like to run this in small groups, asking students for team names and buzzer sounds to lighten the mood! Having the Jeopardy music on in the background is a must!

All solutions included.

Some questions have been taken from the Pearson Textbook.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • C3-Revision-Jeopardy.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

pptx, 5 MB

C3-Revision-Jeopardy

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades