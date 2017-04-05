Edexcel GCSE English Literature Power and Conflict Poetry – Exam Preparation and Revision- A Comparative Answer on Alfred, Lord Tennyson's 'The Charge of the Light Brigade' and Jane Weir's 'Poppies'.



This resource is designed to help your class to answer a GCSE English Literature question on Edexcel Conflict Poetry. Students should already be familiar with the two poems used within.



Contents:

1. Answering Edexcel Conflict Poetry Questions: this 30-slide Powerpoint presentation is the core of this group of resources and has been created to help you guide your class through the essay writing process. It examines: the AOs and the Mark Scheme, exam timing and weighting, essay structure, how to write an introduction, using ‘rough notes’ for planning, contents of the main body and how to write a conclusion. Most importantly, it features many extracts from the sample exam answer.



2. Conflict Sample Answers – this 800-word sample answer to the question is presented in two formats for your convenience. The first is a one-page A4 handout of the essay itself. The second is a two-page A4 handout with wider margins and more generous spacing – this allows ample space for annotation and highlighting, allowing students to completely break down the elements of the essay. I would suggest copying this onto an A3 sheet – I’ve used it very effectively with pairs of students using different colour markers to highlight the various AOs, the subject terminology, comparative terms, precise quotes etc.



3. Conflict Poetry Sample Planning Grid – one-page A4 handout which shows the students how to use ‘rough notes’.



4. Planning Grid Template – one-page A4 handout featuring a blank Planning Grid which students can use to plan their own essays.



5. Conflict AOs – one-page A4 handout which explains the AOs to students in a manner that is accessible and easy to understand.



6. Sample exam question.



Other Edexcel Conflict Poetry Resources:

12 Sample exam questions AND presentation AND worksheets comparing ‘The Charge of the Light Brigade’ and ‘Poppies’

12 Edexcel sample exam questions

Short version of 12 Edexcel sample exam questions

Poetry Profiles: student workbook for analysing and recording all their GCSE poetry