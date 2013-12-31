Free
Downloaded 288 times
Viewed 1239 times
Edgar Degas, his sourced artist quotes on his art and life in Paris' Impressionism. Degas' collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about the Impressionist art scene in Paris. But also for teachers in art education this offers useful material, because Degas was a rather active and organizing artist in the midst of the Impressionist painters. So they get information directly from the artist himself, about his relations and activities.
Degas' quotes reveal his relation to Manet, and his rather 'classical' way of painting in the midst of the circle of Impressionism artists. He also describes his journey through America which gave him many motifs for his painting art.
As French Impressionist artist Degas was a rather classical painter - most famous for his ballerina paintings and dancers. Degas was close friends with the leading Impressionist artist Eduard Manet. He disliked the color-art of Monet and hated open-air painting: plein-air.
Many quotes of Degas are taken from his letters. Included are some biography notes and life stories.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
Free
Downloaded 288 times
Viewed 1239 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 31, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Art history
- Art and design / Art movements
- Art and design / Artists and artefacts
- Cross-curricular topics / Famous people
- Philosophy and ethics
- Physical education / Gymnastics and dance
- Sociology
- World languages / French / Culture
- World languages / French / Culture / Visual arts and architecture
Other resources by this author
Collage in print art - City pictures & photos of streets, new buildings, constructions, structures..
- (6)
- FREE
Impressionism, in quotes of the famous Impressionist artists - for students, pupils & art teachers
- (3)
- FREE
Pop Art explained by Pop artists Andy Warhol & Roy Lichtenstein - for students pupils, art teachers
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Roman Shields
- (29)
- $2.82
Famous Artwork Gridded Drawing Cover lesson / Homework
- (0)
- $4.23
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
New resources
Blooms Questioning in Art
- (1)
- $2.82
Photography: slow shutter speed portraits
- (1)
- $5.63
AO1 - How to analyse a photographer
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Maori Ta Moko Design
- (1)
- $2.82
Famous Artwork Gridded Drawing Cover lesson / Homework
- (0)
- $4.23
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63