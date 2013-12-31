Edgar Degas, his sourced artist quotes on his art and life in Paris' Impressionism. Degas' collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about the Impressionist art scene in Paris. But also for teachers in art education this offers useful material, because Degas was a rather active and organizing artist in the midst of the Impressionist painters. So they get information directly from the artist himself, about his relations and activities.



Degas' quotes reveal his relation to Manet, and his rather 'classical' way of painting in the midst of the circle of Impressionism artists. He also describes his journey through America which gave him many motifs for his painting art.



As French Impressionist artist Degas was a rather classical painter - most famous for his ballerina paintings and dancers. Degas was close friends with the leading Impressionist artist Eduard Manet. He disliked the color-art of Monet and hated open-air painting: plein-air.



Many quotes of Degas are taken from his letters. Included are some biography notes and life stories.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek