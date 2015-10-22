This is the single unit # 3 student workbook for a portion of the ECE 1A semester course. Everything you need for a successful, educational, organized, and enjoyable unit begins here.

This complete unit workbook contains the daily unit bell quizzes, the daily unit notes that go directly with the class textbook (Working with Young Children 2004, Hardcover ISBN-13:9781590701287s) to complete the assignments to be completed within the unit.



-There is NOT an actual workbook key. The answers for the workbook are found within the daily power point slides pertaining to this unit.



-Look for the SINGLE DAY accompanying unit lesson plan and daily SINGLE DAY accompanying unit power point which supports this workbook and unit rotation. Also look for the unit workbook rubric.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS