Please find inside this resource an easy to follow approach for structuring writing for Component Two Section A of the EDUQAS GCSE English Literature examination, in particular questions based on character and themes.



It also contains guidance about how to manage time in the examination when every second counts.



There is a success criteria sheet attached so the self and peer assessment can be undertaken by students at home or in the classroom before work is submitted for teacher assessment.



All content is editable for you to modify it in light of your own preferred teaching style/methods.