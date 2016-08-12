‘Effective Adjectives’ is a handy 7 slide PowerPoint teaching resource designed to help students develop their understanding of adjectives in both reading and writing.
This PowerPoint lesson focuses on word choice and vocabulary and how to use a wider vocabulary within the correct context. ‘Effective Adjectives’ includes a number of activities to help pupils improve their language skills.
'Effective Adjectives' can be edited allowing teachers to adapt the resource if needed to suit each class they teach.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
