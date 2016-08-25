Egypt/ Nile River Valley- Pharaohs need a date- classified ad/ Match.com for them to find love!
Classifieds
The Pharaohs of Egypt, while some have numerous wives and children are very lonely and need your help finding their true love for eternity. Being that we are in modern times, and there are numerous dating websites, you have been asked by their “spirits” to create a dating profile for them on Match.com.
Please choose one of the Pharaoh’s below and research information that will help them find their true love.
1. Menes
2. King Tut
3. Aye
4. Akhenaton
5. Ramses II
6. Hatshepsut
7. Thutmose III

