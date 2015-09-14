El Chino Test. 20 question multiple choice test with answer key to support the book El Chino by Allen Say. The students will not only be asked to recall events from the story, but to make inferences and demonstrate understanding of critical vocabulary. - HappyEdugator

$1.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ElChinoTest.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 14, 2015

Assessment

pdf, 3 MB

ElChinoTest

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades