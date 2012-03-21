Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1232 times
Viewed 2205 times
Simple vocabulary worksheet - to encourage reference skills within the theme of the Olympics or sports in general.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1232 times
Viewed 2205 times
Other resources by this author
rhawkes
GCSE Speaking Tasks
Collection of classroom activities (plus explanations & examples in Spanish) to develop speaking skills, in particular fluency, pronunciation and s...
- (65)
- FREE
rhawkes
French Classroom Display
Inspired by a visit to Judgemeadow school in Leicester, we've been re-vamping our classroom display resources. These are the French ones. The &'goo...
- (58)
- FREE
TES PICKS
rhawkes
German Word Order - set of activities
Reference guide and 3 worksheets to practise German word order. Author: Morag Walker, Comberton Village College
- (31)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
linguascope
Football Fever - Spanish
Kick off on the right foot with your class with this exciting resource which contains hundreds of photocopiable pictures, games, puzzles, surveys a...
- (0)
- $33.79
PNYUSTE
Y10 SPANISH VIVA M4: FANATICO DEL DEPORTE
Y10 SPANISH M4: FANATICO DEL DEPORTE 2 LESSONS
- (1)
- $5.63
PNYUSTE
Y9 SPANISH VIVA MODULE 3: ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
Y9 SPANISH VIVA MOUDLE 3: ACTIVE LIFESTYLE 3 LESSONS
- (1)
- $7.04
New resources
bicho
Euro 2016 Spanish
I've used a booklet prepared by Emmaandran : https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/euros-16-spanish-booklet-11293131 Here is the corrected and edit...
- (5)
- FREE
rosyroja
Countries and tenses
Start of Olympic Project. Countries and 3 tenses of holidays. Lots of activities.
- (1)
- FREE
rhawkes
Spain - national anthem
This PowerPoint activity is for Years 7-9 which have Spain as the country they will represent on Sports Day. They will be doing a range of activiti...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
linguascope
Football Fever - Spanish
Kick off on the right foot with your class with this exciting resource which contains hundreds of photocopiable pictures, games, puzzles, surveys a...
- (0)
- $33.79
Backa
Spanish AQA GCSE Learning Mat - SPORT - Theme 1
Spanish AQA GCSE Learning Mat - SPORT - Theme 1 - based on kerboodle textbook. Useful summary of the theme and supports writing and speaking.
- (0)
- FREE
jogarcia3789
Free time activities PP Ks4
Hello all, I have updated a power point about Free time activities. Worth for 3 or 4 clases with 4 skills activities. Thanks, Mr Garcia
- (0)
- $4.23