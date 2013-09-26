ה YHWH is the name of the God of Israel. What does it mean and how it should be pronounced? Keywords: יהוה YHWH, being, existence, Adonay Verse: Exodus 3:14: 'And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM.' וַיֹּ֤אמֶר אֱלֹהִים֙ אֶל - מֹשֶׁ֔ה אֶֽהְיֶ֖ה אֲשֶׁ֣ר אֶֽהְיֶ֑ה

ה YHWH: es el nombre del Dios de Israel. ¿Qué significa y cómo se debería pronunciar? Palabras: YHWH יהוה, ser, existencia, Adonay Versículo: êxodo 3:14: ' Y dijo Dios a Moisés: YO SOY EL QUE SOY.' וַיֹּ֤אמֶר אֱלֹהִים֙ אֶל־מֹשֶׁ֔ה אֶֽהְיֶ֖ה אֲשֶׁ֣ר אֶֽהְיֶ֑ה