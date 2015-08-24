Elapsed Time To The Minute - Order Up! Set #2



This is a resource that will allow your students to practice KEY skills in a self-checking, self-paced way. My students call it "I Have, Who Has" for one person. Great for pre-testing a concept or as a quick review of a previously covered topic!



Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what is included



This set of ORDER UP! focuses on ELAPSED TIME TO THE MINUTE (odd start and end times) story problems.



Included you will find:

-ORDER UP! strips (9 problems for students to solve, 2 versions: Center/Answer Key and student edition)

-Work Mat

-Teacher Directions and Suggestions

- Answer Key



This set also supports the following CCSS and TEKS standards:

CCSS: 3.MD.1

TEKS: 5.11.B



