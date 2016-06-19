Electing-the-President-Choice-Board

Let your students choose how they show mastery surrounding the topic of how we elect the President of the United States while integrating writing and literacy skills through this choice board.
9 Differentiated activities covering Electing the President
R.A.F.T. (10 original writing prompts)
Thinking Maps (4 total)
Presidential Candidate Bio-Portraits or Presidential Candidate 5W’s & 2H’s Biographies (templates for both)
Presidential Election Magazine Cover
Presidential Want Add
Political Party Trading Cards
Sketch a Collage or What’s the Big Idea (templates for both)
Encyclopedia Entries
Plus a Bonus Activity: Unit Cover Page
Choice Board and work sheets are included.
Each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections
Great for homework or end of unit review activities! Have students complete 1, 2, or all 6 activities
OR
Use the activities as stand-alone supplements to classroom instruction as your cover the Road to the White House—Electing a New President
These activities also make great Interactive Notebook Entries!
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
