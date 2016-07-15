In the is activity students will study and explore which candidate for President they most identify with. Students will take a series of online tests to discover where they stand on the issues, the candidate who is the closest to matching their political ideology and which political party platform is most congruent with their beliefs. Students will also read and answer what it takes to be a great President and the characteristics that defined great Presidents of the past.
Also included is an activity that explores how physical characteristics of men and women can influence voters and why men may have an evolutionary advantage in politics. The activity explores how men and women have different leadership styles.
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
