Electoral-College-Task-Cards

It's election year! Do your students understand the Electoral College? This set of task cards will walk your students through discovering the role and responsibilities of the Electoral College. All you need is a textbook, and the internet and you students are on their way!
Included in this product:
~16 Task Cards
~Electoral College Map & Answer recording sheet
~Instructions
~Number badges for implementation
