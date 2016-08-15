Explore color with your art students through these engaging activities. Circles with Kandinsky is a student-centered project in which students are first introduced to the exploration of Kandinsky’s shape and color studies and then generate their own designs.

Students are introduced to the artwork of Wassily Kandinsky and reflect on the artwork and the artist’s life. Students are given three ways to explore Kandinsky’s work and an optional 4th open-ended art project. Students create and share their designs in a gallery artwork.

So much more than the kindergarten style designs, these Kandinsky-inspired projects connect art history, color theory, and student innovation. Use in an art classroom or in a cross-curricular connection with Language Arts.

This student-tested and approved activity is a great project all year long or for a fun end of year project!



This detailed guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for 2-3 45-minute lessons

- 9 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts

- A complete list of materials

- A presentation on the color study and geometric work of Wassily Kandinsky and accompanying informational text





Objectives:

- Students will learn about Kandinsky’s exploration of shape and color.

- Students will create their own circle designs inspired by Kandinsky.

- Students will explore the effect of different colors with each other.



