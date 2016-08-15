Explore color with your art students through these engaging activities. Circles with Kandinsky is a student-centered project in which students are first introduced to the exploration of Kandinsky’s shape and color studies and then generate their own designs.
Students are introduced to the artwork of Wassily Kandinsky and reflect on the artwork and the artist’s life. Students are given three ways to explore Kandinsky’s work and an optional 4th open-ended art project. Students create and share their designs in a gallery artwork.
So much more than the kindergarten style designs, these Kandinsky-inspired projects connect art history, color theory, and student innovation. Use in an art classroom or in a cross-curricular connection with Language Arts.
This student-tested and approved activity is a great project all year long or for a fun end of year project!
This detailed guide includes:
- Complete teacher’s guide for 2-3 45-minute lessons
- 9 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts
- A complete list of materials
- A presentation on the color study and geometric work of Wassily Kandinsky and accompanying informational text
Objectives:
- Students will learn about Kandinsky’s exploration of shape and color.
- Students will create their own circle designs inspired by Kandinsky.
- Students will explore the effect of different colors with each other.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
AFRICAN MASK gridded drawing sheets cover / homework
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Evaluation drawing Ks3: Yr 7 rope drawing, Yr 8 fabric pattern and peg/brush and Yr portrait drawing
- (1)
- $9.86
KS1/KS2 - Autumn Term - Seasonal Activities
- (3)
- FREE
Objects inspired by Nature
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Maori Ta Moko Design
- (1)
- $2.82
Teesha Moore research page
- (0)
- $7.04
Do schools kill creativity? | Sir Ken Robinson
- (0)
- FREE