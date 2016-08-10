This unit focuses on using the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia as a learning tool for music education, while incorporating traditional winter Olympic sports such as hockey, curling, skating, bobsledding and skiing. It can be used for elementary school students from kindergarten to sixth grade, and offers students the chance to both prove their knowledge and think like Olympians! All while being on a different team each day and with a different sport and brain challenge with each lesson.



This includes six custom lessons with an introduction and five different winter Olympic sports, plus one Olympians' choice day for a total of seven lessons. All lessons include modifications if necessary and NAfME music standards.