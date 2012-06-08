Elements of Chemistry, In a New Systematic Order, Containing all the Modern Discoveries by Antoine Lavoisier. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • pg30775.epub
  • pg30775-images.epub
  • pg30775.mobi
  • pg30775-images.mobi

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 8, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

epub, 288 KB

pg30775

Other

epub, 2 MB

pg30775-images

Other

mobi, 484 KB

pg30775

Report a problem

Categories & Grades