This science-themed bulletin board will look great in your classroom and remind students of the different elements of music:



Rhythm

Melody/Contour

Pitch

Dynamics

Timbre

Tempo



Since "M" is not on the periodic table, I included a substitution.

You can also use "C" for contour instead of "M" so that the chemistry teacher won't be upset!



Included:

Directions for assembly

Letters in "Elements of Music"

8 Beakers/Test Tube with Faces

8 Beakers/Test Tube without Faces

6 Periodic Element squares used to display musical elements



I use this on my small, square-shaped bulletin board and it fits perfectly. To give you an idea of the scale of the images, the yellow beaker is about the size of one sheet of copy paper.



Also, I have broken this down and used it to display student work. For example, if they have been working on dynamics, I only list the dynamics image in the center (underneath "Elements of Music") with the beakers and student work around it.