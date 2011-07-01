This resource I have used in a number of ways. 1) It can be laminated to display on walls 2) I have used laminated versions when getting pupils to create molymod/plastecine models of atoms 3) I have another ppt saved with jumbled slides that I use for Elemental Bingo starters/plenaries 4) It can be used in a number of ways when teaching atomic structure to randomly work through determining the numbers of protons, neutrons and electrons of some elements. For this use, I have also saved a shortened version of the powerpoint to only include the first 20 elements. Feedback appreciated