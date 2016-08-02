This guided reading packet focuses on maps of Ghana to show students the
journey Emmanuel took and what he saw on his journey. There is a large
emphasis on Emmanuel’s character – What is his dream? Is he a national
hero? Why, why not? Students need to provide evidence throughout the
story by explaining why Emmanuel was “useful,” instead of “disabled.”
Students will see two videos of the real Emmanuel to learn more about his
accomplishments and awards.
A final activity is that students will trace a BIG map of Ghana and show the
places, people, and landmarks Emmanuel saw on his journey. Students will
also write in their own words what Emmanuel’s quote means, “In this world,
we are not perfect. We can only do our best.”
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
