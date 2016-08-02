This guided reading packet focuses on maps of Ghana to show students the

journey Emmanuel took and what he saw on his journey. There is a large

emphasis on Emmanuel’s character – What is his dream? Is he a national

hero? Why, why not? Students need to provide evidence throughout the

story by explaining why Emmanuel was “useful,” instead of “disabled.”

Students will see two videos of the real Emmanuel to learn more about his

accomplishments and awards.



A final activity is that students will trace a BIG map of Ghana and show the

places, people, and landmarks Emmanuel saw on his journey. Students will

also write in their own words what Emmanuel’s quote means, “In this world,

we are not perfect. We can only do our best.”