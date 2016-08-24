End of the Year Bundle features 10 different math and literacy packets of worksheets and activities specifically for the 1st grade that will help make your end of the school year a breeze.



In this bundle you will find a variety of different fun math, reading, and writing activities:



End of the Year No Prep Printables for 1st grade

End of the Year Math Goofy Glyph for 1st grade

End of the Year Writing Centers

End of the Year Writing Activity Time Capsule

End of the Year Math Journal Prompts for Kindergarten and 1st grade

End of the Year Math Game Hide Seek and Solve Game for Kindergarten and 1st grade

End of the Year Color by Number for 1st grade

End of the Year Certificate Glyph and Literacy Activities

End of the Year Math and Literacy Activities for first grade

End of the Year Interactive Glyphs



This bundle comes with a nice discount to save you money! If bought individually the products in this packet would cost $33.95.



Have a great end of the year!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford