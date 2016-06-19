This End of the Year Choice Board Activity pack has 9 different activities to help celebrate, reflect upon and remember the events of the school year.
This Activity pack has been specifically designed for Secondary Classrooms, but can also be used for Upper Elementary!
There are 9 differentiated activities for end of the year reflection and celebration:
~My Year in Review
~R.A.F.T Writing (10 original Prompts)
~Bio Poem about your favorite Teacher
~Subject Acrostic Poem (Many subject are represented and a blank page for Electives)
~Concrete Grade Poetry (Sheets have been designed for grades 4-12)
~The best book that I have read all year
~So Long, Farwell
~Top 10
~Comic Strip
Choice Board and work sheets are included.
Choice Board: Each student will use the choice board to select which activities they want to complete. They will then use the chosen templates to complete their selections. There are two versions, one full color that can be projected and one limited color that prints grey scale.
OR
Use the activities as stand-alone end of the year Activities
