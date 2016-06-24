PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



End of the Year Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with cute certificate stating they are student of the year or if they miss a problem they may get award that says they love bacon! You can use these certificates as an end of the year award or reward. Your students are sure to have a fun time with this activity.



The math problems are designed for children in kindergarten and are aligned with the Common Core standards.



Common Core standards covered:

K.CC.1 - counting

K.OA.5 - add and subtract



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



Total Pages 23

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A

