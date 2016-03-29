This interactive memory book is the perfect way to wrap up your school year!



Pages include:



• Cover

• M is for Me - all about the student: name, age, grade, favorite/favourite things (pages with both spellings provided), self portrait.

• Writing page - The best thing that happened this year was...

• S is for School - school name, school information, favorite and least favorite subjects, drawing of my school

• Writing page - We took a field trip to...

• T is for Teacher - teacher's name, my teacher is special because..., a note from my teacher, picture of my teacher

• F is for Friends - spots to write friends' names, things I like to do with my friends, a picture of me and my friends

• Writing page - A fun time I had with my friends this year was when...

• A is for Autographs - spots for friends to sign their names or write short notes

• More autographs

• G is for Goodbye - I am sad school is over because..., But I can't wait for summer because...

• W is for Wishes - When I grow up I want to be..., Next year I hope..., If I could have anything, I would wish for...

• Extra covers for future years through 2020

• Extra pages with UK spelling



This memory book is appropriate for primary grades (k to 2, or reception to year 2).