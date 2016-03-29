This interactive memory book is the perfect way to wrap up your school year!

Pages include:

• Cover
• M is for Me - all about the student: name, age, grade, favorite/favourite things (pages with both spellings provided), self portrait.
• Writing page - The best thing that happened this year was...
• S is for School - school name, school information, favorite and least favorite subjects, drawing of my school
• Writing page - We took a field trip to...
• T is for Teacher - teacher's name, my teacher is special because..., a note from my teacher, picture of my teacher
• F is for Friends - spots to write friends' names, things I like to do with my friends, a picture of me and my friends
• Writing page - A fun time I had with my friends this year was when...
• A is for Autographs - spots for friends to sign their names or write short notes
• More autographs
• G is for Goodbye - I am sad school is over because..., But I can't wait for summer because...
• W is for Wishes - When I grow up I want to be..., Next year I hope..., If I could have anything, I would wish for...
• Extra covers for future years through 2020
• Extra pages with UK spelling

This memory book is appropriate for primary grades (k to 2, or reception to year 2).

