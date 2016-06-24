PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
End of the Year Reading Passages - Close Reading Passages contains four stories for your students to read, contemplate, and discuss for the end of the school year in the spring and the arrival of summer vacation. In this product you will find:
A Discussion Guide to help you lead a discussion about the stories with your students.
A Close Reading Short Stories handout to help your students read and comprehend each text.
Four three-page stories, including vocabulary to look up and learn, questions for contemplation and discussion, and a space for taking notes.
A New Word Log for students to use to keep track of the new words they have learned through these stories.
Stories included:
The Big Test
Study Time
Graduation
Summer Vacation
Close Reading is a central focus of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS). Students learn to immerse themselves in the text, think about what the author is saying, and pick out important details in the text in a methodical way.
I really appreciate your purchase, and I hope your students enjoy the stories! Have a great spring and end to the school year!
Check my other close reading packets:
Back to School Reading Passages - Close Reading
Halloween Reading Passages - Close Reading
Thanksgiving Reading Passages - Close Reading
Christmas Reading Passages - Close Reading
Martin Luther King, Jr. Reading Passages - Close Reading
Valentine's Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
St. Patrick's Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
Easter Reading Passages - Close Reading
Earth Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
End of the Year Reading Passages - Close Reading
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 30
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Bonfire Poetry - 3D Fire Poems
- (7)
- $4.23
Shakespeare Week: Shakespeare Quiz
- (1)
- $4.93
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Christmas Around the World Reading Comprehension
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Vocabulary Mat
- (1)
- FREE
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Book Quiz - 100 Questions- Ideal For English End of Term Quiz
- (0)
- $4.23