One of my favorite portions of the year is teaching my students the science fiction novel, Ender's Game. The best part is blowing their minds at the end, by alluding to the fact that Ender's Game is a metaphorical allusion to the Holocaust. Result . . . mind blown! That's why once this unit is complete, we go immediately into . . .
This epic and affordable literary guide brought to you by Wake Up Sunshine, brings to life this dark fictional universe. This tale of revenge, distrust, and coming of age is one for anyone who loves an incredible and deep story.

With any novel study that I create for my students, I take great pride in making them think at higher levels. With this unit, you can count on activities and quizzes beyond the simple fact recall. The unit also offers an idea of how to tie music into the final writing product. In fact, most of my units utilize music in some capacity. Why? Studies have shown that listening to music strengthens the brain and literally alters its structure, by promoting higher level thinking. Think of it as lifting weights with your brain.

