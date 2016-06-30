This Word document features 12 short answer questions designed to measure reading comprehension. The corresponding answer key is included. Questions pertain to the following important details:

♦ The lesson Ender learns from Carn Carby
♦ The unexpectedly quick turnaround in battle simulations
♦ Ender's efforts to increase knowledge on fighting buggers
♦ Bean's own toon, which is different than others
♦ Graff's refusal to help Ender
♦ The conflict between Bonzo and Ender
♦ Ender's realization that some of Peter's views are true
♦ Ender's latest transfer
♦ A revelation concerning Stilson and Bonzo
♦ Ender's wish in regard to his relationship with Peter
♦ Ender on Earth for an extended period of time
♦ Information about Eros

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • original-2528696-1.jpg
  • EndersGameQuizChapters1113.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 38 KB

original-2528696-1

Assessment

docx, 5 KB

EndersGameQuizChapters1113

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades