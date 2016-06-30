This Word document features 12 short answer questions designed to measure reading comprehension. The corresponding answer key is included. Questions pertain to the following important details:



♦ The lesson Ender learns from Carn Carby

♦ The unexpectedly quick turnaround in battle simulations

♦ Ender's efforts to increase knowledge on fighting buggers

♦ Bean's own toon, which is different than others

♦ Graff's refusal to help Ender

♦ The conflict between Bonzo and Ender

♦ Ender's realization that some of Peter's views are true

♦ Ender's latest transfer

♦ A revelation concerning Stilson and Bonzo

♦ Ender's wish in regard to his relationship with Peter

♦ Ender on Earth for an extended period of time

♦ Information about Eros