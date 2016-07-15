This 66 page booklet allows students to explore England through a variety of activities both student and teacher lead. Chapters include, amongst others:
Where Are We Talking About?
What Do We Mean By ‘England’?
How Is England Described?
What Do You Think Of As English?
Who Do You Think Of As English?
Why Visit England?
What’s The Weather Like In England?
Where Is England’s Population?
Why Do People Move To England?
Why Does England Have So Many Flags?
I Beg Your Pardon?
What Is England’s Culture Like?
What Have We Borrowed?
What Is The EU And United Nations?
What Is The EU?
What Does England Produce?
Angel Of The North
Cheddar Gorge And Caves
Sherwood Forest
Stonehenge
Hadrian’s Wall
Chalk Figures
Have I Seen You Before?
Should The South Downs Have Been Made Into A National Park?
Touring England
