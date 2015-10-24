ACTFL’s Can-Do Statements help learners identify what they need to do to function at a specific level of proficiency. But how can we make these clear and evident for students? These posters are a great way to make these benchmarks visible for students. Whether you’re a veteran or just newly transitioning to proficiency-based curriculum, these posters are a fantastic addition to your classroom.
How can I use it:
-Post these posters around the room to help integrate curriculum and student buy-in.
-Explain proficiency expectations to students
-Print for students at the beginning of a lesson or unit
Who is this for?
-K-12 World Language Students
-ESL, ELL and ELD students
Includes:
-85 pages of content
-A chart of NCSSFL-ACTFL Global Can-Do Benchmarks (version in color and black & white)
-A poster of the pyramid-style ACTFL Proficiency scale (version in color and black & white)
-10 individual proficiency-level posters in TWO style options: these posters include the Can-Do statements for each mode (presentational speaking, interpersonal communication, presentational writing, interpretive listening, interpretive reading) from levels Novice Low to Superior (version in color and black & white)
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 24, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Brainwreck - A Dynamic Vocabulary Practice Game
- (3)
- $4.00
Task Cards and INB Notes for Direct, Indirect and Double Object Pronouns in Spanish
- (2)
- $4.00
Le Carnaval de Québec - Six Cultural Writing, Speaking and Listening Activities
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
'You can count on me'. Song to learn to count to ten in languages other than English
- (1)
- $1.41
Activities Scoot game
- (0)
- $5.63
Plants Connect the dots Squares game
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Weather (EAL)
- (1)
- FREE
Zoo animals bingo
- (1)
- $3.00
Word search bundle on past and future tenses in French
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
House pictures Tic Tac Toe
- (0)
- $2.82
House Connect the Dots Squares game
- (0)
- $4.23
House Connect 4 game
- (0)
- $2.82