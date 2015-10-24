ACTFL’s Can-Do Statements help learners identify what they need to do to function at a specific level of proficiency. But how can we make these clear and evident for students? These posters are a great way to make these benchmarks visible for students. Whether you’re a veteran or just newly transitioning to proficiency-based curriculum, these posters are a fantastic addition to your classroom.



How can I use it:

-Post these posters around the room to help integrate curriculum and student buy-in.

-Explain proficiency expectations to students

-Print for students at the beginning of a lesson or unit



Who is this for?

-K-12 World Language Students

-ESL, ELL and ELD students



Includes:

-85 pages of content

-A chart of NCSSFL-ACTFL Global Can-Do Benchmarks (version in color and black & white)

-A poster of the pyramid-style ACTFL Proficiency scale (version in color and black & white)

-10 individual proficiency-level posters in TWO style options: these posters include the Can-Do statements for each mode (presentational speaking, interpersonal communication, presentational writing, interpretive listening, interpretive reading) from levels Novice Low to Superior (version in color and black & white)