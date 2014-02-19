This is a 'diamond 9&' exercise that is designed to get pupils talking about the reasons behind the outbreak of the civil war. The PowerPoint shows how to complete the exercise. Works well as an assessment exercise. Hope that it proves useful and that you will leave feedback if used.
Created: Feb 19, 2014
Updated: Mar 18, 2014
dazayling
